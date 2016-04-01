BRIEF-"Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved" by Ailes' death-Rupert Murdoch
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
April 1 Volkswagen Of America
* 26,914 units delivered in March 2016 vs. 30,025 units in march 2015
* March u.s. Sales down 10.4 percent Source text (bit.ly/22V9U97) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
* Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015