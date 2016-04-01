BRIEF-"Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved" by Ailes' death-Rupert Murdoch
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
April 1 Mercedes-Benz USA:
* Reports March sales of 28,164 units, closing Q1 at 75,769 units, down 3 percent from last year
* Says March sales of 28,164 units fell 5.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015