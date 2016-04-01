UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's comparable sales fall for 9th straight quarter
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
April 1 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG :
* Acquires U.S. company "Downhole Technology LLC"
* Acquires 68 pct (rounded) of U.S. oilfield equipment provider "Downhole Technology LLC"
* The company is a technologically leading provider of patent protected "composite frac plugs" for completion of oil and gas wells
* Signing and closing of transaction took place today
* Purchase price for 68 pct share is mUSD 103 (rounded)
* Remaining 32 pct are held by company founder and key managers
* Agreement includes an option to acquire remaining 32 pct in Downhole Technology after three years
* SBO is financing purchase price through existing liquid funds
* After payment of purchase price for 68 pct share, SBO's profoundly strong balance sheet structure will be maintained as before, with gearing ratio standing below 15 pct Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.