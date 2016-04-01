BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
April 1 Orbimed Advisors LLC:
* Orbimed Advisors LLC reports 25.77% stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals as of March 29, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/21WVjnV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.