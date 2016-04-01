UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's comparable sales fall for 9th straight quarter
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
April 1 Hyundai Motor Co
* Sold 75,310 units in march versus 75,019 last year Source (bit.ly/1RQBDfL) Further company coverage:
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.