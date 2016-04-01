April 1 (Reuters) -

* Toray Industries Likely Logged A Second Straight Year Of Record Operating Profit In Fiscal 2015, With A 27% Jump To More Than 155 Billion Yen - Nikkei

* Toray Industries Sales Apparently Gained 5% To About 2.1 Trillion Yen In Fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Toray Industries Is Expected To Top Its Record Operating Profit Again In Fiscal 2016, Which Ends Next March, On Demand For Textiles And Carbon Fiber - Nikkei Source (bit.ly/1RQBDfL)