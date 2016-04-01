April 1 Newstar Financial Inc

* Says unit, Newstar Capital LLC and subsidiary entered into note purchase agreement

* Says purchase agreement establishes a $350 million line of credit from the senior noteholder - SEC filing

* Purchase agreement also establishes a $25 million line of credit from Newstar Capital to provide financing for Arch Street to purchase CDO's