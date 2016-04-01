EU mergers and takeovers (May 18)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 1 Facebook Inc
* Facebook to back off bid to stream NFL Thursday night games - Bloomberg Source text:(bloom.bg/1pRYpgL) Further company coverage: )
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE