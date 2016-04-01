April 1 Genco Shipping & Trading

* On march 29, 2016, co, units entered deal with crédit agricole corporate & investment bank in connection with loan agreement

* Under agreement, co's compliance with collateral maintenance covenant in $100 million term loan facility was waived through april 11, 2016

* As condition of waiver, co prepaid amortization payment,due under $100 million term loan facility on march 31, of $1.9 million