BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
April 1 Postrock Energy Corp
* Postrock announces bankruptcy filing
* Postrock Energy Corp says does not expect any recovery for its stockholders and expects that its stockholders will lose their entire investment
* Postrock Energy Corp says also announced resignation of its current directors effective upon appointment of a trustee in bankruptcy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.