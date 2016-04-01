EU mergers and takeovers (May 18)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 1 Dow Chemical Co
* Says ceo andrew liveris's 2015 total compensation was $21.4 million versus $19.6 millon in 2014 - sec filing
* Says cfo howard ungerleider fy 2015 total compensation $7.3 million versus $6.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says coo joe harlan fy 2015 total compensation $7.1 million v $6.4 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE