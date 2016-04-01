EU mergers and takeovers (May 18)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 1 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
* Says ceo james hooke's total compensation for fy 2015 was $8.8 million versus $4.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE