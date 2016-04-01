EU mergers and takeovers (May 18)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 1 Northern Right Capital Management LP
* Northern Right Capital Management reports a 5 pct stake in PRGX Global Inc, as of march 30, 2016 - SEC filing
* Northern Right Capital Management had earlier reported a 6.1 percent stake in PRGX Global Inc, as of November 2, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE