India's Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17 percent
NEW DELHI, May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.
April 4 Bakkafrost :
* Total Q1 harvest volume was 10.9 thousand tonnes
* Feed sales in Q1 2016 are 14.5 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 71.6 thousand tonnes of raw materials in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* FY 2016 TURNOVER AT EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO