BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Novo Nordisk
* Says Victoza provided superior HbA1c reductions in adults with type 2 diabetes compared to continued sitagliptin treatment
* Says adverse events were more common in Victoza group versus sitagliptin group
* Says there were no reports of severe hypoglycaemia and no reports of confirmed nocturnal hypoglycaemia Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: