BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Pierrel SpA :
* Unit Pierrel Pharma Srl starts with Smile Biotech Srl the trial phase of the prototype of Smile
* Smile is a clinical test to diagnose cavities consisting of a biomarker which identifies protein Cd14 in saliva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: