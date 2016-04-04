BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q1 net profit down 14 pct y/y
May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:
April 4 Inside Secure SA :
* France Brevets licenses NFC patents to Sony
* This NFC Patent License Program offers NFC patents from both INSIDE Secure and Orange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:
* HESSISCHER RUNDFUNK (ARD) SELECTS ATEME/SATSERVICE TO SERVICE ITS DVB-T2 PREMIUM TV AND OTT OFFER Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRIgdg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)