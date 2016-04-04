BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Nel ASA :
* Developing factory for hydrogen refuelling
* H2 Logic A/S (H2 Logic), a subsidiary of NEL ASA, has entered into a contract for the purchase of a facility in Herning, Denmark for the development of a new large-scale production plant for hydrogen refuelling stations
* Total investment of about 85 million Norwegian crowns ($10.23 million), including contingency
* The factory will have an annual capacity to manufacture hydrogen refuelling stations sufficient to support 200 000 new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) annually
* H2 Logic will start to relocate to the new facility in H2 2016, and will complete the rebuild and relocation during 2017
($1 = 8.3070 Norwegian crowns)
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference