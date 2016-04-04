BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Probiodrug AG :
* Probiodrug announces results of chronic toxicology studies with PQ912, its 'first in class' glutaminyl cyclase (QC) inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease
* Has concluded assessment of its chronic toxicology studies with its lead candidate PQ912, currently under development for ad in a clinical phase 2 study (saphir)
* Results show that toxicology profile of PQ912 in 6 month rat and 9 month dog studies was absolutely comparable to results of previously available 3 month toxicology studies conducted in same species Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: