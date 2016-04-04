April 4 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Closes acquisition of Schneider Electric Transportation
Business
* Full integration will take about 18 months
* Closing purchase price is approximately 26.0 million euros
($29.61 million) on a debt free basis
* Schneider Electric Transportation Business is expected to
contribute roughly 125 million euros of revenues at a slightly
positive EBIT to Kapsch Trafficcom Group
* Will integrate about 900 employees from Schneider into its
global workforce of nearly 3,500 employees
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
