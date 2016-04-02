BRIEF-Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System signs licensing agreement with Larousse and Mattel
* AGREEMENT IS FOR THE SCRABBLE BRAND AND THE OFFICIAL DICTIONARY FOR THE GAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 1 (Reuters) -
* FBI tells local police it will help them unlock phones, devices if needed following surge of interest after it unlocked iPhone this week - CNBC, citing DJ
* FBI is now testing method used to successfully unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone this week on other iPhone versions- CNBC, citing DJ )
* AGREEMENT IS FOR THE SCRABBLE BRAND AND THE OFFICIAL DICTIONARY FOR THE GAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 7.3% TO EUR3,819 THOUSAND