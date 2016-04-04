April 4 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: India's substantial growth in renewable energy capacity will challenge fossil fuel operators

* Moody's expects India To Register A Power Surplus Over The Next 5-7 years, thereby pressuring the utilization rates of thermal generators

* Moody's - NTPC Ltd and Tata Power business risk will increase over the long term Source text - ( bit.ly/1qps0i6) ))