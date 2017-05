April 4 Catena Media Plc :

* Acquires the award-winning affiliate AskGamblers.com for 15 million euros ($17.1 million)

* Says transaction is largest in Catena Media's history

* Transaction includes all affiliate accounts, domains, mobile apps and social media accounts. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)