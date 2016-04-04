BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Hansa Medical AB :
* US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has completed the safety review of the company's Investigational New Drug application (IND) and has concluded that the proposed clinical investigation can proceed Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: