April 4 Sepura Plc

* Adjusted ebitda lower than expectations at eur 16 million - eur 20 million

* Fy17 expectations maintained

* Board has held discussions with company's debt providers regarding company's liquidity requirements and possibility of covenant breaches

* Company's debt providers have waived any potential breach of year end covenants.