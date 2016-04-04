BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Hansa Medical AB :
* Ulf Wiinberg proposed as new Chairman and Angelica Loskog new board member
* Wiinberg was CEO of H Lundbeck A/S for several years
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference