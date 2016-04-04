April 4 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA
:
* Announces its intention to distribute 40 million euros
($45.5 million) in dividends, corresponding to 0.48 euro per
share
* Expected distribution against 2016 accounts is the first
distribution to its shareholders
* At the general meeting on May 5 it will also propose the
conversion into SOCIMI regime
* Says conversion into SOCIMI regime through the merger with
its wholly owned subsidiary Hispania Real
($1 = 0.8784 euros)
