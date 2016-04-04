BRIEF-Oriental Interest says unit entered into 4 separate sale and purchase agreements
* Unit entered into 4 separate conditional sale and purchase agreements for proposed acquisitions
April 4 Armour Residential Reit Inc :
* April cash dividend rate of $0.27/share, a reduction from previous $0.33/share monthly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SARAJEVO, May 23 The yield on six-month T-bills issued by Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation fell sharply at auction on Tuesday after investors bid more than double the volume sought by the finance ministry.