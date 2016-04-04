BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli solar reaches settlement with solyndra on antitrust litigation
* Yingli will make an immediate payment of us$7.5 million to solyndra, and lawsuit against yingli will be dismissed with prejudice
* Solyndra will also release yingli and all of its affiliates from any similar claims or allegations in future
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial