April 4 W. P. Carey Inc

* Announces $167 million of sale-leaseback transactions with Nord Anglia three for-profit school campuses

* Says acquired properties will be leased to affiliates of Nord Anglia education inc. for a period of 25 years

* Has also agreed to provide up to an additional $128 million of build-to-suit financing over next four years