BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Sci and Tech's trading in shares to resume on May 24
May 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
April 4 W. P. Carey Inc
* Announces $167 million of sale-leaseback transactions with Nord Anglia three for-profit school campuses
* Says acquired properties will be leased to affiliates of Nord Anglia education inc. for a period of 25 years
* Has also agreed to provide up to an additional $128 million of build-to-suit financing over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
COLOMBO, May 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday as two foreign banks sold dollars though traders say the currency is set to ease further on dollar demand from importers and a central bank move to buy the greenback to boost reserves.