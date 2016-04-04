BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Amgen Canada
* New detailed data from phase 3 gauss-3 trial evaluating repatha in patients with high cholesterol who cannot tolerate statins
* Repatha shown to significantly reduce LDLC-C by about 55 percent after 24 weeks compared to ezetimibe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial