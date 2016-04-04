BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Terraform Global Inc
* Received a notification letter from an associate director of nasdaq listing qualifications
* Unit terraform global operating, llc entered into a first amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement
* Amendment provides that date on which unit must deliver to lenders party to revolver its financial statements of 2015 is extended to april 30
* On march 29, entered termination agreement with renova with respect to securities purchase agreement dated july 15, 2015
* Termination agreement provides that co will pay renova $10.0 million in connection with termination of espra spa
* Company made $10.0 million termination payment to renova on april 1, 2016
* On december 3, 2015, december 9, 2015 and january 4, 2016, separate purported class action lawsuits were filed in a california court against co
* One of state actions was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice in february 2016
* "still in preliminary stages of reviewing allegations made in complaints"
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Boff is chief marketing officer for GE and is responsible for leading that company's global marketing strategies