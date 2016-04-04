BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
* Sale of equity position in mphasis not expected to impact hpe enterprise services' ability to achieve fy16 operating margin outlook of 6-7%
* Sale of position in mphasis not expected to impact hpe enterprise services' ability to achieve longer-term 7-9% operating profit margin target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial