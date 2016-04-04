BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Sci and Tech's trading in shares to resume on May 24
May 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
April 4 Newmarket Gold
* Eric sprott agreed to purchase 10 million common shares of newmarket from luxor capital partners and affiliates
* Eric sprott to purchase shares at $2.25 per share for total consideration of $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
COLOMBO, May 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday as two foreign banks sold dollars though traders say the currency is set to ease further on dollar demand from importers and a central bank move to buy the greenback to boost reserves.