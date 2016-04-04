BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Sci and Tech's trading in shares to resume on May 24
May 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
April 4 Liberty Holdings Ltd
* Ivor Berger has increased his beneficial interest in Liberty preference shares from 5.02 pct as disclosed on 29 November 2013 to 10.08 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday as two foreign banks sold dollars though traders say the currency is set to ease further on dollar demand from importers and a central bank move to buy the greenback to boost reserves.