BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Valeant and Progenics announce pdufa date extension for oral relistor
* FDA requests standard three-month extension to review additional solicited information
* New pdufa date set for july 19, 2016
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial