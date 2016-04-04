BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Shire Plc :
* Shire announces positive results of shp465 safety and efficacy study in children and adolescents with adhd
* Study addresses key U.S. FDA requirement, keeping SHP465 on track for potential 2017 u.s. Launch
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial