BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Kirkland Lake Gold:
* Normal course issuer bid to purchase: up to $5.7 million 6% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Normal course issuer bid to purchase $6.2 million 7.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin