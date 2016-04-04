BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Flexion Therapeutics Inc
* Announces presentation of results from pivotal phase 2b and phase 3 clinical trials for zilretta
* Positive data from zilretta phase 2b, phase 3 clinical trials demonstrate consistent efficacy across both studies with persistent pain relief
* Safety data from these studies are comparable to placebo and immediate-release tca
* Zilretta met primary endpoint at week 12 in phase 3 study
* Across both phase 2b and phase 3 studies, there were no drug related serious adverse events for zilretta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial