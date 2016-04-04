BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Filed six separate patent infringement lawsuits in United States district court for district of Delaware
* Lawsuits each seek an adjudication that respective defendants infringed one or more claims of 2 patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial