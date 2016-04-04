BRIEF-Yalco Constantinou FY 2016 net results swings to profit 2.3 million euros
* FY 2016 TURNOVER AT EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 4 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes co-production agreement with Al Jazeera Media Network (Al Jazeera) for the production of the first season of "The Young Empress"
* Al Jazeera thus acquires the exploitation rights of the series in Arab language and will mainly take care of the edition for the Arab world
* BENGT WILL REMAIN AS ACTING CFO ON HALF TIME FOR ENZYMATICA UNTIL A NEW CFO HAS BEEN RECRUITED