BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Intel Corp
* Chief executive officer brian m. Krzanich total 2015 compensation $14.6 million versus $11.2 million in 2014
* Chairman andy d. Bryant total 2015 compensation $7 million versus $7.5 million in 2014
* Chief financial officer stacy j. Smith total 2015 compensation $7.1 million versus $7 million in 2014
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial