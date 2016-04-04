BRIEF-Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as CEO
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Newmarket Gold Inc :
* Says Eric Sprott to purchase 10 million shares of Newmarket from Luxor Capital Partners LP at a price of $2.25 per share
* Says Sprott will about 8.7 percent ownership in company
* Says Luxor and affiliates continue to hold 50.1 shares of Newmarket representing an approximate 28.7 percent ownership in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.