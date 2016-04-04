April 4 Newmarket Gold Inc :

* Says Eric Sprott to purchase 10 million shares of Newmarket from Luxor Capital Partners LP at a price of $2.25 per share

* Says Sprott will about 8.7 percent ownership in company

* Says Luxor and affiliates continue to hold 50.1 shares of Newmarket representing an approximate 28.7 percent ownership in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: