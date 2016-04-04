BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Sci and Tech's trading in shares to resume on May 24
May 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
April 4 C & I Leasing Plc :
* FY 2015 group gross earning of 14.58 billion naira versus 13.88 billion naira year ago
* FY 2015 group pre-tax profit of 465.6 million naira versus 411.8 million naira year ago Source : j.mp/1M9tyGX Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday as two foreign banks sold dollars though traders say the currency is set to ease further on dollar demand from importers and a central bank move to buy the greenback to boost reserves.