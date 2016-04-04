April 4 Nordea

* Says Nordea strongly denounces tax evasion

* Says already in end of 2009, Nordea International Private Banking in Luxembourg took proactive measures beyond requirements to secure all customers' holdings and incomes on their accounts were reported to tax authorities

* Says to ensure that activities related to offshore structures in Luxemburg are fully compliant to our policies, we will once again review all such structures.

* Says other than in exceptional cases Nordea does not assist in setting up offshore companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)