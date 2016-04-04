April 4 (Reuters) -

* Virgin America CEO David Cush on Alaska and JetBlue bid- "price was the primary thing, ultimately it came down to price"-CNBC

* Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden on the Virgin America brand going away-"going to look at ways that we might use it well into the future"-CNBC

* Alaska Airlines CEO on Virgin America deal-"think this deal makes sense at any oil price"-CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)