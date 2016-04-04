BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
April 4 Bofi Holding Inc
* On march 31, 2016, unit entered into an asset purchase agreement with pacific western bank - sec filing
* Unit acquired about $140 million of equipment leases from pacific western equipment finance, assumed certain operations, related liabilities
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share within first year post-closing Source (bit.ly/235hePu)
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.