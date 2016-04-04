BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Biopharmx Corp :
* Biopharmx Health Canada approves study of violet iodine
* Results from this study are expected by end of 2016
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin