April 4 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Will exit energy-from-waste business

* As a result, efw business segment will be accounted for as a discontinued operation effective in second fiscal quarter

* Expects to record a pre-tax charge in range of $900 million to $1.0 billion in discontinued operations

* Impact of moving efw segment to discontinued operations will increase eps from continuing operations by about 3 to 4 cents for fy14, fy15

* A modest future cash tax benefit is expected from write-off