April 4 Power Solutions International Inc

* Amendment to April 29, 2015 indenture covering $55.0 million 5.50% senior notes due 2018

* Amendment includes increase of permitted indebtedness to $145.0 million

* Amendment includes an increase in interest rate to 6.50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)