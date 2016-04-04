BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Power Solutions International Inc
* Amendment to April 29, 2015 indenture covering $55.0 million 5.50% senior notes due 2018
* Amendment includes increase of permitted indebtedness to $145.0 million
* Amendment includes an increase in interest rate to 6.50 percent
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin